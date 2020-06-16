LSU Basketball Offers Barry Dunning

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a standout prep star from the state of Alabama to one of their future college basketball signing classes.

Barry Dunning, who currently attends McGill Toolen High School in Mobile, Alabama, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-5 swingman, Dunning was reportedly offered by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns back in September.

Having just completed his sophomore year, Dunning is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Dunning has also been reportedly offered by such schools as Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and South Alabama.