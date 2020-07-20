LSU Basketball Adding Bryan Penn-Johnson

The LSU Tigers will be adding a big man to a few of their future college basketball rosters.

Bryan Penn-Johnson, who spent last season at the University of Washington, shared on social media over the weekend that he is transferring to LSU.

A 7-foot, 245 pound center, Penn-Johnson was a redshirt freshman on last years Washington team.

Penn-Johnson could possibly be ruled immediately eligible to play for the Tigers next season, provided the NCAA grants him a waiver.

Regardless of whether or jot he plays for LSU next season, Penn-Johnson will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

A graduate of Wasatch Academy, located in Mt.Pleasant, Utah, Penn-Johnson was ranked as the #23 center in the nation coming out of the prep ranks.

Last season at Washington, Penn-Johnson appeared in six games, averaging 1.8 points and 0.8 rebounds.