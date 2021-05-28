LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri to Retire After Season

Paul Mainieri will retire as the head baseball coach of LSU following this season, he announced today.

"I have been the luckiest guy in the world to have lived out a childhood dream of becoming a college baseball coach," Mainieri said in a press release. "I've worked at four wonderful institutions, and it's been the honor of my life to have served as the head coach at LSU for 15 years. To have carried the torch of a program built by Skip Bertman, the greatest college baseball coach of all time, has been a tremendous privilege. It has always been my unwavering goal to sustain the excellence that was created here."

Mainieri's resume speaks for itself.

"Paul Mainieri has made an immeasurable impact not only at LSU, but across college baseball," said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward in a statement. "Every day he has taken the field, he has honored the game he loves with his class, his character, and his commitment to excellence. We are forever grateful for the championships he has won, the student-athletes he has inspired, and memories he has gifted our fans over 15 seasons."

LSU awaits the NCAA Regional announcements this Monday to see if and where their season will continue.

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders