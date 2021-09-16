LSU Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

The LSU Tigers baseball team has a lot to be excited about heading into the 2022 season. A new head coach, a slew of highly touted new players, and now, we know who they'll be playing.

The program announced yesterday its 2022 schedule.

The 56 game schedule kicks off on Friday, February 18 when the Tigers host Maine in a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium.

It will also be the first game in purple and gold for Jay Johnson, who was named the Tigers' head coach in June after leading Arizona to a berth in the College World Series.

The non-conference schedule is also highlighted by a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the annual Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic. This will be LSU's fourth appearance in the event since 2015. They'll face Oklahoma on Friday, March 4 at 3:00 pm; Texas on Saturday, March 5 at 7:00 pm; and Baylor on Sunday, March 6 at 7:00 pm.

LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season games against teams that participated in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

SEC conference play begins with a home series against Texas A&M on March 18.

Additionally, the Tigers will play two fall exhibition games at home against UNO on Sunday, November 7 and against UL on Sunday, November 14.

Below is the complete 2022 LSU baseball schedule. (Times will be determined in the coming months after TV schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized):

February 18 - vs Maine

February 19 - vs Maine

February 20 - vs Maine

February 23 - at Louisiana Tech

February 25 - vs Towson

February 26 - vs Southern

February 27 - vs Towson

February 27 - vs Southern

March 2 - vs New Orleans

March 4 - vs Oklahoma (Minute Maid Park in Houston)

March 5 - vs Texas (Minute Maid Park in Houston)

March 6 - vs Baylor (Minute Maid Park in Houston)

March 8 - vs McNeese

March 11 - vs Bethune-Cookman

March 12 - vs Bethune-Cookman

March 13 - vs Bethune-Cookman

March 15 - vs Tulane

March 18 - vs Texas A&M

March 19 - vs Texas A&M

March 20 - vs Texas A&M

March 22 - vs Louisiana Tech

March 25 - at Florida

March 26 - at Florida

March 27 - at Florida

March 29 - vs ULM

April 1 - vs Auburn

April 2 - vs Auburn

April 3 - vs Auburn

April 5 - vs Grambling

April 8 - at Mississippi State

April 9 - at Mississippi State

April 10 - at Mississippi State

April 12 - vs Lamar

April 14 - at Arkansas

April 15 - at Arkansas

April 16 - at Arkansas

April 19 - vs UL

April 22 - vs Missouri

April 23 - vs Missouri

April 24 - vs Missouri

April 26 - vs Opponent TBD

April 29 - vs Georgia

April 30 - vs Georgia

May 1 - vs Georgia

May 3 - vs Nicholls

May 6 - at Alabama

May 7 - at Alabama

May 8 - at Alabama

May 10 - vs Southeastern Louisiana

May 13 - vs Ole Miss

May 14 - Ole Miss

May 15 - Ole Miss

May 17 - vs Northwestern State

May 19 - at Vanderbilt

May 20 - at Vanderbilt

May 21 - at Vanderbilt

May 24-29 - SEC Tournament

June 3-6 - NCAA Regional

June 10-13 - NCAA Super Regional

June 17-27 - College World Series