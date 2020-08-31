LSU Athletics Collects Supplies for Hurricane Laura Victims [PHOTOS]

They are doing work off the field too.

The LSU football team, along with other athletes from the university, were busy Monday collecting supplies for those hit by Hurricane Laura.

So many in the southwestern and western central regions of the state are still without power as they attempt to recover from last weeks major hurricane.

The athletes at LSU were seen taking supplies from vehicles and loading them onto trailers and into trucks that will head towards those in need.

This comes after LSU football players peacefully marched through campus demanding social justice and equality.

Some LSU fans suggested that the players put their efforts to helping those affected by the hurricane and now they are. Yes, they have answered the challenge.

Good work, Tigers!