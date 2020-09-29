LSU Announces TV Schedule for Upcoming Football Games

The LSU Tigers season opener was not what a lot of Tiger fans were expecting to see when the team opened play this past Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Tigers were soundly defeated by Mississippi State by a score of 44 to 34. But that is now in the past and Coach Ed Orgeron has already made the statement that the Tigers are moving forward.

Fortunately, in these pandemic times when in-person attendance at sporting events is not encouraged or allowed, there will be television cameras on hand to bring the action home. And because LSU is such a big draw, not only locally, but across the nation, you can bet the Tigers will be on television just about every weekend.

Here's how the schedule is shaping up for the remainder of the season.

October 3rd- LSU at Vanderbilt (SEC NETWORK) Kickoff 6:30 pm

October 10th - LSU hosts Missouri (ESPN) Kickoff 8:00 pm

October 17th - LSU at Florida (ESPN, or ESPN2) Kick off 2:30 pm

October 24th - LSU hosts South Carolina (TV-TBD) Kickoff TBD

October 31st - LSU at Auburn (CBS) Kickoff 2:30 pm

November 7th - BYE

November 14th - LSU hosts Alabama (CBS) Kickoff 5:00 pm

November 21st - LSU at Arkansas (TBD) Kickoff TBD

November 28th - LSU at Texas A&M (TBD) Kickoff TBD

December 5th - LSU hosts Ole Miss (TBD) Kickoff TBD

December 12th - BYE

As you can see the TV schedulers are hedging their bets by not locking the Tigers into certain kickoff times and television networks. I get the feeling that the national networks will want to see how the Tigers perform in October before they commit television time in November and December.

Let's face it, LSU will be on television. Whether they will get prime slots on CBS or ESPN will be determined by how they handle their business against Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Florida over the next three weekends. If the Tigers win them all then you can bet the Purple and Gold will be featured prominently for the rest of the year.