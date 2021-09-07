LSU and Louisiana Fall Out of Latest Top 25 Poll
The opening weekend of college football was tough on the state of Louisiana.
Every D1 team in the team opened the year with a loss, and the two ranked teams are now unranked.
Louisiana opened the season at #23 in both the AP and coaches poll, but fell out of the 25 following their 38-18 loss at Texas. The Ragin' Cajuns are among teams still receiving votes, garnering 19 from the voters in the Coaches Poll.
LSU opened the year at #13 (coaches) and #16 (AP), but fell completely out of both polls after a disappointing 38-27 defeat at UCLA. The Tigers are a few spots out of the top 25, getting 95 votes in the coaches poll, while UCLA enters the top 25 at #16.
WEEK 2 USA TODAY/COACHES POLL
|Record
|PTS
|1st
|Prev
|Hi/Lo
|1
|Alabama
|1-0
|1624
|64
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Georgia
|1-0
|1537
|1
|5
|3
|2/5
|3
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1491
|0
|4
|1
|3/4
|4
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|1397
|0
|3
|-1
|3/4
|5
|Texas A&M
|1-0
|1334
|0
|6
|1
|5/6
|6
|Clemson
|0-1
|1239
|0
|2
|-4
|2/6
|7
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1197
|0
|7
|—
|7/7
|8
|Cincinnati
|1-0
|1113
|0
|10
|2
|8/10
|9
|Florida
|1-0
|1058
|0
|11
|2
|9/11
|10
|Iowa State
|1-0
|1057
|0
|8
|-2
|8/10
|11
|Oregon
|1-0
|920
|0
|12
|1
|11/12
|12
|Iowa
|1-0
|914
|0
|18
|6
|12/18
|13
|Penn State
|1-0
|872
|0
|20
|7
|13/20
|14
|Southern California
|1-0
|828
|0
|14
|—
|14/14
|15
|Texas
|1-0
|653
|0
|19
|4
|15/19
|16
|UCLA
|2-0
|538
|0
|NR
|26
|16/NR
|17
|Wisconsin
|0-1
|359
|0
|15
|-2
|15/17
|18
|Utah
|1-0
|294
|0
|NR
|8
|18/NR
|19
|Coastal Carolina
|1-0
|289
|0
|24
|5
|19/24
|20
|Mississippi
|1-0
|285
|0
|25
|5
|20/25
|21
|Virginia Tech
|1-0
|274
|0
|NR
|19
|21/NR
|22
|North Carolina
|0-1
|252
|0
|9
|-13
|9/22
|23
|Oklahoma State
|1-0
|243
|0
|22
|-1
|22/23
|24
|Miami
|0-1
|186
|0
|16
|-8
|16/24
|25
|Arizona State
|1-0
|181
|0
|NR
|3
|25/NR
Dropping out: No. 13 LSU; No. 17 Indiana; No. 21 Washington; No. 23 Louisiana.
Also receiving votes: Auburn 123; Michigan 99; LSU 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; Louisiana 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.