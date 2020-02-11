LSU and Florida State To Play 2 Game Neutral Site Series

The last time LSU played Florida State in football, Odell Beckham was a running back for the Tigers.

Not Odell Beckham Jr., but his father, who took handoffs from quarterback Chad Loup in 1991 when LSU was coached by Curly Hallmen.

The #1 ranked Seminoles beat the unranked Tigers that year 27-16 in Baton Rouge.

Today, both schools announced the two storied programs will play again soon.

In 2022, LSU will battle FSU in the season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, September 4th.

One year later, the Tigers will play the Seminoles at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, September 3rd.

"Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a press release. "To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time."

Florida State is one of many Power 5 non-conference programs scheduled to play LSU in the coming years.

The Tigers have home-and-home series planned with UCLA (2021, 24), Clemson (2025, 26), Oklahoma (2027, 28) and Arizona State (2029, 30).