LSU Adopts ‘Digital Ticket Only’ Policy for 2020 Football Season

LSU Athletics has announced they have abandoned traditional paper tickets and are only using and accepting digital tickets for the 2020 LSU football season.

WAFB.com reports that all "football tickets will be distributed and checked on game day through digital means this season."

Ticketholders will be able to access their tickets through digital wallets or smartphones this fall to get into Tiger Stadium.

LSU Athletics tells WAFB.com the move to digital-only tickets is an effort to reduce contact during transactions at stadium entrances.

Print-at-home tickets are also being discontinued.

