LSU Adds ESPN 300 Offensive Lineman From Michigan

Despite the current pandemic situation facing our country, Ed Orgeron is still finding a way to get it done off the field in recruiting. On Wednesday the LSU Football program got a commitment from an ESPN 300 ranked player in the nation for their 2021 recruiting class and he even went outside the state of Louisiana to do it.

Coach O was able to secure an offensive lineman named Garrett Dellinger from Michigan who, according to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, is ranked the 32nd overall player in the nation.

Dellinger had four top schools in contention for the addition of his athletic abilities to their programs in LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and even the hometown school Michigan. Sorry, Jim Harbaugh...

With the commitment by Dellinger, the LSU Football program has now secured eight ESPN 300 players via recruiting, this is a big win for the Tigers. He's an intimidating young man standing at 6 foot, 6 inches tall and 270lbs out of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, Michigan.

This is what Garrett had to say about making his first trip to Baton Rouge.

"On my first visit, I really noticed how much I was enjoying the visit, enjoying it more than I did with other visits. When I came back home, I was enjoying talking about it with my friends and realized it felt different. The past few weeks it confirmed that's the place that I want to be."

It's also being said according to the ESPN article by VanHaaren, that one of Dellinger's teammates and fellow offensive lineman at Clarkston High also has an interest in becoming a Tiger in Rocco Spindler.

Much like Dellinger, Spindler also finds himself on the ESPN 300 list of top high school players, he sits at number 65 and the recruiting of his teammate has already begun.

"I kind of started doing it the past week," said Dellinger. "I've been saying goofy things, just like 'Go Tigers' and stuff like that. I've been just saying subtle things like, 'Come join me.'"

He really should have spelled it out as, "Geaux Tigers" but he'll learn in time.