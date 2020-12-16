LSU 2021 Signing Day Class

LSU (4-5) has not experienced the on-field success they hoped for during the 2020 season, but coach Ed Orgeron is confident the team will be back to competing for National Championships soon.

A quick way to improve is improving the roster with top-tier talent, something the Tigers have done on signing days each year.

Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2021. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the 2021 LSU Signing Class.

Here's a rundown of the LSU Tigers, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.

Garrett Nussmeier

****Quarterback

6'2/185 lbs

Marcus High School/Flower Mound, Texas

Garrett Dellinger

****Offensive Tackle

6'5/280 lbs

Clarkston High School/Clarkston, Michigan

Peyton Todd

***Punter

6'5/210 lbs

West Monroe High School/West Monroe, La.

Greg Penn III

****Inside Linebacker

6'1/225 lbs

DeMatha Catholic High School/Hyattsville, Maryland

Jack Bech

****Receiver

6'2/215 lbs

St. Thomas More High School/Lafayette, La.

Navonteque Strong

***Inside Linebacker

6'0, 230 lbs

Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (transfer)

Forest, Ms.

Malik Nabers

****Wide Receiver

6'0, 190 lbs

Southside HS

Youngsville, LA

Damarius McGhee

****Cornerback

6'1, 163 lbs

Pensacola Catholic

Pensacola, FL

Matthew Langlois

***Safety

6'0, 185 lbs

Catholic Of Pointe Coupee

New Roads, Lousiana



Landon Jackson

****Defensive End

6'6, 240 lbs

Pleasant Grove HS

Texarkana, TX

Deion Smith

****Athlete

6'1.5, 172 lbs

Jackson Academy HS

Jackson, MS

Corey Kiner

****Running Back

5'10, 205 lbs

Roger Bacon HS

Cincinnati, OH

Jalen Shed

***Tight End

6'4, 240 lbs

Olive Branch HS

Olive Branch, MS

Maason Smith

*****Defensive Tackle #1 Player in LA

6'5, 314 lbs

Terrebonne HS

Houma, LA

Sage Ryan

*****Safety

5'11, 193 lbs

Lafayette Christian Academy

Lafayette, LA

Armoni Goodwin

****Running Back

5'8, 190 lbs

Hewitt Trussville HS

Trussville, AL

Zavier Carter

****Outside Linebacker

6'4, 193 lbs

Hapeville Charter

Atlanta, GA