LSU 2021 Signing Day Class
LSU (4-5) has not experienced the on-field success they hoped for during the 2020 season, but coach Ed Orgeron is confident the team will be back to competing for National Championships soon.
A quick way to improve is improving the roster with top-tier talent, something the Tigers have done on signing days each year.
Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2021. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the 2021 LSU Signing Class.
Here's a rundown of the LSU Tigers, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.
Garrett Nussmeier
****Quarterback
6'2/185 lbs
Marcus High School/Flower Mound, Texas
Garrett Dellinger
****Offensive Tackle
6'5/280 lbs
Clarkston High School/Clarkston, Michigan
Peyton Todd
***Punter
6'5/210 lbs
West Monroe High School/West Monroe, La.
Greg Penn III
****Inside Linebacker
6'1/225 lbs
DeMatha Catholic High School/Hyattsville, Maryland
Jack Bech
****Receiver
6'2/215 lbs
St. Thomas More High School/Lafayette, La.
Navonteque Strong
***Inside Linebacker
6'0, 230 lbs
Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (transfer)
Forest, Ms.
Malik Nabers
****Wide Receiver
6'0, 190 lbs
Southside HS
Youngsville, LA
Damarius McGhee
****Cornerback
6'1, 163 lbs
Pensacola Catholic
Pensacola, FL
Matthew Langlois
***Safety
6'0, 185 lbs
Catholic Of Pointe Coupee
New Roads, Lousiana
Landon Jackson
****Defensive End
6'6, 240 lbs
Pleasant Grove HS
Texarkana, TX
Deion Smith
****Athlete
6'1.5, 172 lbs
Jackson Academy HS
Jackson, MS
Corey Kiner
****Running Back
5'10, 205 lbs
Roger Bacon HS
Cincinnati, OH
Jalen Shed
***Tight End
6'4, 240 lbs
Olive Branch HS
Olive Branch, MS
Maason Smith
*****Defensive Tackle #1 Player in LA
6'5, 314 lbs
Terrebonne HS
Houma, LA
Sage Ryan
*****Safety
5'11, 193 lbs
Lafayette Christian Academy
Lafayette, LA
Armoni Goodwin
****Running Back
5'8, 190 lbs
Hewitt Trussville HS
Trussville, AL
Zavier Carter
****Outside Linebacker
6'4, 193 lbs
Hapeville Charter
Atlanta, GA