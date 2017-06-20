UPDATE: The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory for Easton Alfred and Endie Dacosta has been canceled. State Police say they have been located and are safe. Authorities continue to investigate and further questions should be directed to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

*********************************************************************************************

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for seven-year-old Easton Alfred and two-year-old Endie Dacosta of New Iberia.

Easton is described as a white male child with black hair standing 4’0” tall and weighing about 40 to 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts and a t-shirt. He was barefoot. Endie is described as a white female child with light brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 2’6” tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

The children are believed to be with their mother, 30-year-old Raven Dacosta. She is described as a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes, with a a dark complexion. She is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Law enforcement has reason to believe Easton and Endie are in imminent danger.

Raven Decosta LSP Photo

Raven Dacosta is believed to be traveling with the children in a beige 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate number 101AQB (The picture below is a stock photo similar to Dacosta's minivan). The public is asked not to approach Raven Dacosta.

The children were last seen on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m. with Raven Dacosta in the 5100 block of LA Hwy 14 in between New Iberia and Delcambre.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Easton Alfred, Endie Dacosta and/or Raven Dacosta should immediately call 911, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.