A former LSU quarterback has received at least one scholarship offer from a Big XII school.

Narcisse has split time with Chance Lovetrich through the first eight games of the year for Mississippi Gulf Coast, completing 44-fo-98 passes for 506 yards, to go along with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for another 192 yards and 6 scores.

Listed by ESPN as the number 105 overall prospect, and as the nation's fifth-best dual-threat quarterback for the Class of 2017, Narcisse attended St. James High School, where he he threw for over 5,000 yards, while rushing for another 2,000 as a freshman and sophomore.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Narcisse was limited by injuries as an upperclassman, missing his entire senior campaign with a knee injury, after being limited to only 296 passing yards as a junior to to injuries.