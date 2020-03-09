Louisiana’s Ty Doucet Named 2nd Team All-Sun Belt

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun forward Ty’Reona (Ty) Doucet has earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt Conference 2nd Team, the league announced today.

The Ville Platte, Louisiana native helped propel the Ragin' Cajuns to the 4 seed in the conference tourney, leading the team in scoring (12.6) and rebounding (7.4) this season.

She's the 12th player in program history to earn All-Sun Belt honors.

Doucet and Louisiana look to extend their season tomorrow night at the Cajundome, as they play host ninth-seeded Georgia Southern at 7:00 pm in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The game can be heard locally on TalkRadio 960, talkradio960.com and the Talk Radio 960 app. Steve Peloquin has the call, with pregame beginning at 6:45.

Here's a complete rundown of Sun Belt Conference women's basketball All-Conference honors.

2019-20 SUN BELT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

All-Sun Belt First Team

DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina (Sr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)

Kyra Collier, Little Rock (Sr., G, North Little Rock, Ark.)

Shaforia Kines, South Alabama (Sr., G, Birmingham, Ala.)

Marie Benson, UTA (Sr., F, Waco, Texas)

Japonica James, Troy (Sr., F, Mobile, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina (So., F, Northampton, Pa.)

Naheria Hamilton, Coastal Carolina (Sr., C, Goldsboro, N.C.)

Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana (Jr., F, Ville Platte, La.)

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama (Jr., F, Memphis, Tenn.)

Alexus Dye, Troy (Jr., F, Birmingham, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team

Pre Stanley, Appalachian State (Jr., G, Rockledge, Fla.)

Jireh Washington, Arkansas State (So., G, Memphis, Tenn.)

Teal Battle, Little Rock (Jr., F, Millington, Tenn.)

Savannah Jones, South Alabama (Jr., G, Ocean Springs, Miss.)

Jasmine Robinson, Troy (Jr., G, Augusta, Ga.)

Player of the Year

DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina (Sr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)

Defensive Player of the Year

Naheria Hamilton, Coastal Carolina (Sr., C, Goldsboro, N.C.)

Freshman of the Year

Gara Beth Self, ULM (Fr., G, New Albany, Miss.)

Newcomer of the Year

Marie Benson, UTA (Sr., F, Waco, Texas)

Coach of the Year

Jaida Williams, Coastal Carolina