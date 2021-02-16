Louisiana’s Nina Compton Returns to ‘Top Chef’ TV Show [VIDEO]

There's no doubt that folks in Louisiana love to eat. And cook, So it's no surprise that we not only have an abundance of celebrity chefs across the state, but budding culinary stars just waiting for their big break. Ask anyone across the US if they know who Chef Emeril Lagasse or Chef Paul Prudhomme is, and the answer would probably be "yes".

One of our newest stars in Louisiana is Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin in the Warehouse District, and Bywater American Bistro, both in New Orleans. You might remember Chef Compton from season 11 of the popular Bravo TV show "Top Chef", which originated from the Crescent City. Chef Compton was the runner-up for her season and was also voted a fan favorite. Although she is originally from St Lucia, she moved to New Orleans permanently in 2015.

For the upcoming Season 18, which was filmed in Portland, Oregon, things will be a little different. According to a Bravo press release via the Advocate "For the first time ever, a collection of 'Top Chef' all-star winners, finalists and favorites are joining an elite rotating judging and dining panel including Richard Blais, Carrie Baird, Nina Compton, Tiffany Derry, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kristen Kish, Edward Lee, Kwame Onwuachi, Amar Santana, Dale Talde and Brooke Williamson."

In the season that starts on April 1, we can expect to see Chef Compton join host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons for some serious challenges, and amazing culinary concoctions. And of course, it will be nice for the rest of the country to see how important our local and regional cuisine is here in Louisiana. Check out a video of Chef Compton from her season below.