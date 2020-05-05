Louisiana’s Most Popular Baby Names

The United States Social Security Administration is like a lot of government agencies. When they need to get up-to-date info from citizens, they are all about prodding you, but when it comes to THEM being caught up, they can sometimes lag just a little bit behind. The government just does things in their own sweet time. You might have noticed this recently if you are still waiting for your stimulus check (Just sayin').

With that being said, I was interested to find out what the most popular baby names are for the great state of Louisiana. The latest info SSI has comes from babies born through December 31, 2019, but I honestly can't see it changing that much when they update it later this year. Criteria is based on applications for Social Security cards, so we at least know it's accurate. And besides, we all need a fun little distraction, right? The top ten names for boys and girls are below.

Boys:

Noah Liam Elijah James William Mason John Luke Wyatt Oliver

Girls: