Louisiana’s Matchup With Coastal Carolina Moved Up One Week to October 10th

After the scheduled game with Appalachian State next week was postponed until December due to COVID, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns football team began working on moving up their matchup with Coastal Carolina.

Originally set for October 17th, Louisiana will now face off next Saturday at Cajun Field against the Chanticleers on October 10th.

Kickoff will take place at 11:00 am.

The rescheduling allows for less downtime between football games.

The game versus Coastal Carolina was set to be Homecoming, however, that has also changed.

The Annual Homecoming Game for the University has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 7th in the matchup against Arkansas State at Cajun Field.