Louisiana’s First Legal Wagers Will Likely be on These Games

For those of you who just can't wait to place a legal wager on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, LSU Tigers, New Orleans Saints, or any sporting event where betting is a thing you won't have to wait too much longer to do so. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved emergency rules that could mean sports wagering in the state by the middle of September.

The plan of Ronnie Johns, the Chairman of the Gaming Control Board, was to have sports wagering available for Louisiana players by the time the football season started. And it does look as if that will happen, if not for the first week of the season but perhaps by the second or third week for sure.

The rules that were approved by the Commission will allow riverboat and land-based casinos and horse tracks the opportunity to begin the application process as early as next Monday. The application and approval process is expected to take a few weeks to complete.

GVH Live via YouTube

Sports wagering was approved by Louisiana voters in 55 of the state's 64 parishes. Many proponents of sports wagering felt that Louisiana needed to play catch-up to Mississippi. Voters in that state-approved sports wagering in that state began in August of 2019.

So, if we are speculating, and using September 15th as a target date, since Chairman John did say mid-September, what will be the first game sports fans in Louisiana will likely be able to place a legal wager on?

Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images

If you're wanting to bet on LSU it's most likely that the first available game you could plunk down a few bucks on would be the Tigers against Central Michigan. I am going out on a limb to say that LSU will be a "slight" favorite in that one.

Ragin Cajun fans who'd like to put their money where their mouth is might be able to place their first legal wager on the Ohio versus UL game at Cajun Field on the 16th. While McNeese State fans could possibly make their first wager on their game against Southern University at Baton Rouge.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com

Fans of pro football who might like to drop a dime or two on the New Orleans Saints, using a target date of September 15th your first legal wager in Louisiana could possible be on the Saints versus Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 19th.

Just for clarity, we can't say for sure exactly when the Gaming and Control Board will approve sports wagering applications and which facilities will have their applications approved first so please understand, these "first bet" dates are subject to change.

Covers via YouTube

The American Gaming Association has estimated that annual revenue from sports wagering in Louisiana could be from $245 million dollars to $288 million dollars. Assuming those numbers are correct that would mean an influx of some $52 million to $62 million annually for the state's coffers.

As always we encourage you to wager only what you can afford to lose and if you or a loved one have a gambling problem, to please seek help.