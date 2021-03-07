Louisiana Women’s Basketball Wins Sun Belt Semifinal Matchup Against Little Rock 58-48

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball team used a dominant fourth quarter to close out the Little Rock Trojans and move onto the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game.

With the win, the Cajuns stretched their winning streak to 15 straight games. They are now 16-5 on the season.

Little Rock got off to a fast start against the Cajuns, hitting six of their first nine shots and three of their first five three-pointers. Louisiana was faced with an immediate 8-3 hole in the first quarter to battle out of. Their offense only managed to make five of their first 16 shots in the opening period and they ended the quarter down 17-13.

In the second quarter, the Cajuns tied the game up at 21, but Little Rock answered with a 7-0 run to retake control of the game. Turnovers were an issue for Louisiana in the first half. Little Rock scored 12 of their 28 points off of seven Cajuns turnovers. Louisiana ended the second quarter with a 6-0 run, but they went into halftime down 28-27.

Having only made 11 of their first 32 shots in the first half, there was plenty of room for improvement in the second half. Junior guard Brandi Williams answered the call in the third quarter. She scored eight straight points to open the quarter to give the Cajuns their first lead of the game.

After extending their lead to 40-33, the Cajuns went on a scoring drought. Their chance to take a commanding lead in the third quarter slipped away, but they still outscored the Trojans 18-12 in the period to take a 45-40 lead into the fourth.

The Cajuns finished strong with a dominant fourth quarter. They went on an 11-2 run to start the final frame and opened up a 14-point, 56-42 lead. From there, it was all about closing the game out to punch their ticket to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game, and the Cajuns did just that.

Williams led the team in scoring with 16 points on 4-7 shooting. She was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line, and the Cajuns as a team went 14-14 on foul shots.

Up next, Louisiana plays the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game.

Tip-off is set for 1:00, with radio pregame beginning at 12:45 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app.

