Louisiana Women’s Basketball Wins 14th Straight, Beat South Alabama 65-46 in Sun Belt Quarterfinals

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball team earned their 14th straight win with a dominant 65-46 victory in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Cajuns set a tone defensively early on in the game, taking an 11-0 lead in the first quarter. Quality defense by the Cajuns kept South Alabama scoreless after their first seven shots. The Jaguars tightened the lead in the first quarter, but a buzzer-beating three-pointer by senior guard Jomyra Mathis gave the Cajuns a 17-9 lead after one.

Louisiana extended their lead in the second quarter behind more stout defense, and the Cajuns entered halftime with a 33-18 lead. From that point, they didn't give the Jaguars much of a chance.

The teams traded baskets in the second half, but South Alabama never made it within 10 points of the Cajuns. The largest lead of the game came with just under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter with the Cajuns taking a commanding 21-point lead to put the game away.

Mathis led the way in scoring for the Cajuns. She scored 17 points on 7-13 shooting and added seven rebounds. Junior guard Brandi Williams had a great first quarter, hitting three of her first four three-point shots in the game. She finished with 14 points for the Cajuns.

Louisiana did a great job outrebounding South Alabama. They had 50 total rebounds in the game compared to the Jaguars' 32. Senior forwards Skyler Goodwin and Ty'Reona Doucet each had double-digit rebounds in the game. Doucet led the team with 11 rebounds and Goodwin added 10.

With the win, the Cajuns improved to 15-5 on the season, and also marked the 150th of coach Garry Brodhead's career.

Next up, they play the Little Rock Trojans in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals.

