Louisiana Women’s Basketball Series vs UT-Arlington Postponed

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball series versus the UT-Arlington Mavericks this weekend has been postponed.

The postponement is due to coronavirus issues within the Mavericks program.

The Sun Belt league office and both programs will attempt to reschedule the series for a later date.

It's the second weekend in a row of postponed play for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns.

"It is unfortunate that we now have a second conference series postponed, but the health and wellness of all involved continues to be our top priority," head coach Garry Brodhead said in a statement. "Our team will prepare for a return to competition as we look ahead to our series at Arkansas State next weekend."

Coach Garry Brodhead and his squad were scheduled to play at Little Rock last weekend, but the series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Trojans program.

Louisiana's next scheduled game is Friday, January 22nd at Arkansas State.

In their most recent game, Louisiana defeated Texas State 61-47 in San Marcos, Texas back on January 2nd.

Currently, the Ragin' Cajuns are 2-5, with a 1-1 record in conference play.