Louisiana Women’s Basketball’s Historic Season Ends in 58-48 Loss to UT Martin in WNIT

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball team ended their historic 50th season with a 58-48 loss in the WNIT to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The regular season Sun Belt champions jumped out to a quick 10-3 lead in the first four minutes of the contest but they ended the first quarter cold, allowing the Skyhawks to answer with an 13-2 run to take a 16-14 lead into the second quarter.

Neither team shot well in the second quarter, with the Cajuns shooting 5-16 from the field and 1-7 from the three-point line. The Skyhawks only made five of their 13 shot attempts, but neither team took major advantage of the other's struggles. At halftime, Louisiana still had a four-point, 30-26 deficit.

The Skyhawks opened up their largest lead of the game after starting the second half hot and going on a 12-4 run to make it 42-30. The Cajuns only managed to score nine points on 4-12 shooting from the field in the third quarter and UT Martin took advantage, stretching their lead to 47-35.

Louisiana fought hard in the fourth quarter and outscored the Skyhawks for the first time in the game, but the hole was too large to climb out of, and the Cajuns lost 58-48.

Cajuns senior forward Ty'Reona Doucet led the team with 15 points on 7-11 shooting with two blocks and steals. Outside of Doucet, the team shot 12-42 from the field.

Louisiana's 50th season was a memorable one. The team achieved their first Sun Belt regular season championship, made a run to the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game, and won 15 straight games.

Even though the team fell short in each of their WNIT games, the season was still a success for head coach Garry Brodhead and the team.

The Cajuns ended the 2020-21 season with a 16-8 record. They were 15-2 in Sun Belt Conference competition.