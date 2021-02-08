Louisiana Woman Puts Gorilla Glue Spray in Hair, Ends Up in Hospital [VIDEO]

This isn't good.

A woman in Louisiana ended up in the hospital after she mistakenly used GORILLA GLUE spray on her hair instead of hairspray.

After about a month after using the glue, the woman landed in the hospital to get help.

She was apparently given sterile water and wipes to begin the process of softening the glue in her hair.

The young lady has been documenting this mishap and the process now on Instagram and we will continue to follow her journey.

Let this be a reminder to always check what you putting in your hair and also to never store gorilla glue near any of your hair products.