The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns came into the game against Troy with a little bit of confidence after defeating South Alabama on Thursday night. The Cajuns wanted to continue their winning ways against the Trojans and get balanced scoring. The Cajuns would defeat the Trojans 86-81. The Cajuns move to 13-7 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The first half was a back and forth battle as they were getting after each other and there were a few lead changes. Troy was really a two man show the majority of the first half as Jordon Varnado had 19 points and Alex Hicks had 9 points. Varnado would finish with 33 points. The Cajuns were led in scoring by Jerekius Davis with 12 points but Jakeenan Gant and PJ Hardy scored 7 points a piece while Marcus Stroman added 6 points.

The Cajuns took control at the start of the 2nd half and then Troy started coming back when they went on a 6-0 run and would eventually take the lead but that lead wouldn't last long. The 2nd half was a lot like the first half as it was a back and forth battle. The Cajuns would be led in scoring by Gant and Stroman who each had 21. Gant also had 10 rebounds giving him a double-double.

The Cajuns will travel to the Carolinas to play Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina next week before returning home for a 3 game home stand including a nationally televised game against Georgia State on February 8th.