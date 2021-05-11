Louisiana vs. Southern Midweek Game Canceled

Following nearly two hours worth of rain delays, the Tuesday night baseball game between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Southern Jaguars has been canceled.

With the game happening so late in the regular season, there will be no postponement or makeup game. This was the only scheduled matchup between the two teams in 2021.

The Cajuns eight-game home stand was cut to seven games with the cancelation. Up next, Louisiana will travel to Arlington, Texas to face off in a three-game conference series this weekend against the UT-Arlington Mavericks.

The series will have major implications for the Sun Belt West Division this season. UT-Arlington currently sits in first place with an 11-7 conference record while the Cajuns are stuck in a tie for second place with Little Rock and Texas State in the west division at 9-9. Game one of the series is set to start on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

