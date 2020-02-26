Louisiana Things That Are Hard to Give Up For Lent

Lent is upon us, and a lot of folks are giving up treats or vices for the duration of the days leading up to Easter. Are you one of them?

But, living in Louisiana, some things might be harder than others to let go of until Sunday, April 12. Even though the point is to make a sacrifice, the list below reflects some of the things I think might be just a little bit harder to give up at this time of year if you live in the great state of Louisiana. And yes, I'm saying this with a bit of 'tongue in cheek' intended.