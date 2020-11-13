Louisiana Tech/Rice Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issues

Yet another college football game involving a state school, which was originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed, due to COVID-19 issues.

Louisiana Tech announced on Thursday that its scheduled home game against Rice on Saturday has been postponed, citing health and safety concerns, as well as injuries.

No make-up date has yet to be announced.

The Louisiana Tech/Rice game becomes the third game involving a Louisiana school to be postponed this weekend, joining LSU/Alabama and ULM/Arkansas St.

Also on Thursday, it was announced that Saturday's UAB/North Texas game, as well as the Pitt/Georgia Tech match-up, have been canceled.

So far this college football season, 55 scheduled games have been either postponed or canceled.

On Wednesday, it was announced that third-ranked Ohio St.'s game against Maryland was canceled, meaning that five games involving top 25 teams have been either postponed or canceled this weekend.