Louisiana Tech Sends Cajuns to 0-3 Start

For the first two games of their weekend series, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns pitched and played good defense, but just couldn't hit in losses of 3-2 ad 2-1.

Sunday, the Cajuns didn't do much right at all.

The Cajuns again managed just one hit and Louisiana Tech took advantage of the Cajuns' bullpen and a couple of miscues en route to a 10-0 thumping of the Cajuns Sunday afternoon at M. L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

"I feel personally responsible for this," head coach Matt Deggs said after the game. "But I'll wear it and we'll go back to work and try to get better."

Cajuns' starter Carter Robinson and reliever Brock Batty combined to shut out the Bulldogs over the first six innings. But in the seventh, Jorge Carona singled off Cajuns' reliever Jacob Schultz (0-1). After Alex Ray was called out on strikes and Carona stole second, shortstop Hayden Cantrelle bobbled Taylor Young's grounder to put runners on first and second. Hunter Wells then got an infield hit, beating first baseman Brandon Talley to the bag on a ground ball. Deggs turned to Connor Cooke, but Parker Bates lined a grand slam home run over the right field wall to give Tech a 4-0 lead. By the time the inning ended, it was 8-0 and Tech (3-0) added a run in the eighth off Jeff Wilson and an unearned run in the ninth off Auston Bradford for the final score.

Meanwhile, Jared Whorff was strong for 6.1 innings, allowing just a two out single in the fifth to Jonathan Windham. Casey Ouelette came in after a one out walk to Nick Hagedorn and retired the last eight batters in the game.

Louisiana (0-3) travels to Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night.