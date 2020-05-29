Louisiana Tech AD Tommy McClelland on C-USA and Sun Belt Merger

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Is there any truth to the rumor that Conference USA and the Sun Belt might merge into one conference in order to save some money?

Doesn't sound like a bad idea, right? You look at the teams in Conference USA spanning from the Carolinas, to Florida, to Texas, to Kentucky, to Mississippi all states geographically around every team in the Sun Belt.

Currently, Louisiana Tech is the only school from the state of Louisiana involved in C-USA. Athletic Director for Tech, Tommy McClelland spoke to the media on Thursday and seemed almost insulted by the notion that anyone would suggest such an inferior conference join their mighty ranks.

Don't believe me? Take a listen for yourself via KATC on YouTube:

Am I wrong? He just seemed annoyed that the idea was brought about. McClelland mentions Lafayette by the city but will not refer to the Sun Belt Conference by name.

Apparently there has been absolutely no conversation from anyone within C-USA by stating, “Well, let me just be very frank and very direct, there is no conversation at Conference USA, nor is there any interest. And I think that’s about how direct I can be,”

He would continue by saying, “With that, I think if I were in Lafayette’s position. I’ll be trying to figure out a way to move up to a level like Conference USA. And so, you know, congratulations on that conversation. But I think for us. You know, you know, you’ve got to understand, if we were if we all of a sudden decided there was going to be a membership expansion in Conference USA. I think that would be numerous individuals from that lead that would be interested in joining and paying a premium that we all paid to be in this league.”

Perhaps taking another shot at the Sun Belt by mentioning how much of a premium that they pay to be apart of C-USA.

As of now, it seems like a lot to do about nothing but McClelland made it very clear he wants no part of "that league" being part of his league aka Conference USA.

