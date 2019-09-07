Louisiana Takes Down Liberty 35-14

High temperatures kept the heat at Cajun Field on Saturday night, but it was the Ragin' Cajuns who would freeze the flames.

Louisiana (1-1) topped the Liberty Flames (0-2) by the score of 35-14, earning their first win of the young season.

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze coached from a special dental chair in the coaches box due to medical issues, but he couldn't cool down the Cajuns offense.

In fact, the only thing that slowed down UL offensively was UL early in the game.

A pair of turnovers and 3 missed field goals kept the Cajuns from pulling away early, but 593 yards of total offense, with 407 of them on the ground, eventually put out the Flames.

Louisiana punter Rhys Byrnes saw his first action in the 4th quarter, as the Cajuns only punted once the entire contest.

Louisiana running back Trey Ragas had 129 yards rushing and a touchdown on 9 carries, while Raymond Calais carried it 8 times for 111 yards, Elijah Mitchell added 74 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while redshirt freshmen Chris Smith chipped in with 50 rushing yards of his own.

"We did a lot the right way," said Louisiana head coach Billy Napier. "It's scary how good we can be...there's a few things we still need to clean up...but I'm not gonna let it keep me from enjoying the win."

The Ragin' Cajun offensive line had their way with the Liberty defense, opening up holes all night for the Louisiana runners.

Liberty scored their second touchdown in the 2nd quarter, and wouldn't see the end zone again, as Louisiana's defense buckled down, pitching a 2nd half shutout.

Linebacker Chauncey Manac finished with 2 sacks, while Michael Jacquet corralled an early interception.

"I'm really proud of our defense who got stop after stop in the second half," said Napier.

Louisiana returns to Cajun Field next week for a non-conference matchup with Texas Southern. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 6:30.