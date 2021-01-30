Louisiana Steals the Sweep From Texas State

The Ragin' Cajuns went into San Marcos and stole the victory away from the Bobcats of Texas State. In the final seconds of the game when all looked lost, Devin Butts came away with a steal and lay up that sealed the game for UL. Louisiana defeated the Bobcats 74 to 73.

Louisiana started off the second half rocky, similarly to yesterdays victory. Texas State went on a 10-0 run, and just like yesterday they were able to overcome the adversity. Louisiana won the first half 38-35. Texas State won the 2nd half 38-36; however, it was not enough to halt the Ragin' Cajuns from pulling off the sweep.

Louisiana shot the ball much better than yesterday, with shooting 57.1% from the field and 64.7% from the 3 point line. However they still need to cut down on their turnovers with UL racking up 13 turnovers.

Cedric Russell ended up being the high point man once again today with 24 points along with 3 rebounds. Along with the game winning lay up, Devin Butts contributed 18 points off the bench.

Another barn-burner that goes in UL's favor. It will be interesting to see how the Cajuns try to correct the turnover and rebounding issue going forward, but today they can smile because they pulled off the win!

The Ragin' Cajuns are back in action next Friday against Arkansas State. UL moves to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in conference.

