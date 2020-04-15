Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Willie Davis Passes Away Wednesday

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The state of Louisiana lost one of its greatest college football players and a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday as former Grambling State Tiger Willie Davis passed away.

This was from the statement from the Louisiana Sports HOF Twitter:

According to a CNN article, Davis passed away peacefully after battling with kidney failure.

Willie Davis was drafted 181st overall in the 1956 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns where he spent the first two years of his career before heading to Green Bay to play with the Packers for 10 years (1960-1969).

The defensive end was a five-time Pro Bowler/All-Pro and also won five NFL Championships including the first two Super Bowls under Vince Lombardi.

Here's the statement from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy via the Green Bay Packers Twitter account:

In addition, he was born in Lisbon, LA. Davis was 85.

