Louisiana Softball Ranked in Top 10 of Coaches Poll

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball season begins in 17 days, and as usual, the team is drawing plenty of attention in the national preseason polls.

Gerry Glasco's squad will start the 2021 campaign ranked 9th in the Coaches Poll.

The NCAA Top 25 Coaches Poll was released this morning.

1. UCLA

2. Washington

3. Arizona

4. Oklahoma

5. LSU

6. Texas

7. Florida

8. Alabama

9. Louisiana

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida State

13. Kentucky

14. Georgia

15. Virginia Tech

16. Arizona State

17. Michigan

18. Arkansas

19. South Carolina

20. Mississippi State

21. UCF

22. Baylor

23. Missouri

24. Minnesota

25. Duke

It's not the first preseason poll to give the Ragin' Cajuns a top 10 ranking. Last week, D1softball ranked Louisiana at number seven in its 2021 preseason top 25 poll.

Typically ranked each year at the start of the season, a number nine ranking in the coaches poll (and number 7 in D1softball) is not a surprise.

The Cajuns first weekend of softball is set for Friday, February 12-Saturday, February 13, when they host Baylor and Missouri State in the 25th Annual Louisiana Classics at Lamson Park.

Louisiana's entire season scheduled was released yesterday. (More breakdown here)

Opponents currently on the Ragin' Cajuns schedule include the following top 25 teams visiting Lamson Park are Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma State, and Texas, and road games versus LSU and Alabama.

Last season, Louisiana was 18-6, ranked in everyone's top ten, and number one in the RPI poll when the season was shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana is one of only 9 programs to appear in an NCAA Regional every year since 2000, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.

