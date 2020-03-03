Louisiana Softball Outfielder Raina O’Neal Named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun outfielder Raina O'Neal is coming off a week of amazing play in which her team earned wins over #3 Texas and #7 Florida, both of who were ranked one slot higher prior to their matchups with Louisiana.

O'Neal, a junior from Richmond, Texas, posted a .412 batting average with seven hits, three RBI and three stolen bases in the 5 contests.

Her two-out RBI on Sunday gave the Cajuns a lead against the Gators they would not relinquish, propelling them a series clinching victory in Gainesville.

It's the first Sun Belt weekly honor for O'Neal this season, and second for the Cajuns, as pitcher Summer Ellyson earned Pitcher of the Week honors on February 18th.

#8 Louisiana is set to host Campbell tomorrow at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park tomorrow night at 6:00.