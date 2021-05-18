Louisiana Senators Vote to Allow College Athletes to Make Money Off Endorsements and Sponsorship Deals

The Louisiana Senate voted unanimously on Monday to allow college athletes to make money off of endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is similar to actions taken across several other states.

Senator Pat Connick's bill would allow student-athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness.

Louisiana could be the first state to allow this but an amendment was added on the Senate floor likely ensuring that other states' laws will take effect first.

The edit to the bill requires each university system governing board to adopt implementation policies before endorsement and sponsorship deals could begin.

Connick's bill and others like it are a result of the NCAA's inaction on a policy for athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. The Republican from Marrero said that 15 states have passed similar legislation similar to the measure sent to the House with a 32-0 vote, and he said another two dozen others are considering it as well.

Compensation would only be allowed in deals struck with outside, third-party groups unaffiliated with the school. Deals could not involve tobacco, alcohol, illegal substances, banned athletic substances, or gambling. Athletes would have to disclose their contracts to their contracts and the schools could block certain deals.