Louisiana RB Trey Ragas Signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Trey Ragas has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ragas finished off a fantastic career for Louisiana. He has the third-most career rushing yards of any Cajun with 3,572 total yards. He's only behind Cajun legends Elijah McGuire and Tyrell Fenroy in that category. He also finished with 38 career rushing touchdowns, which puts him at sixth all-time in Louisiana history.

Ragas is a Louisiana legend in his own right. In all four years, he was awarded All-Sun Belt Conference nods, winning third-team all-conference in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and second-team in 2020.

Louisiana head coach Billy Napier congratulated his running back on making it to the NFL.

Ragas finished off his career in style with an excellent 2020 season. The New Orleans native ran for 813 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry on 142 rushing attempts.

In his final game in a Cajuns uniform, Ragas ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to help propel Louisiana to a victory in the 2020 First Responders Bowl.

