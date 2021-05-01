Louisiana RB Elijah Mitchell Drafted by San Francisco 49ers

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Elijah Mitchell heard his name called on Saturday when he was drafted at pick 194 to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mitchell had an incredible career for the Cajuns. During his four years at Louisiana, he recorded 3,259 yards and 41 rushing touchdowns. The 41 rushing touchdowns are the fifth most in the program's history. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 526 total rushing attempts. He also had 597 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions.

The Erath, Louisiana native was a 2020 First Team All-Sun Belt Conference running back and a 2019 and 2018 Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference player.

The 49ers welcomed their newest running back.

Mitchell was the 10th running back selected in the draft. He is the second running back that the 49ers picked this year. San Francisco also took Ohio State running back Trey Sermon with the 25th pick in the third round, 88th overall. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is known for using multiple running backs in their rushing attack. He said the team was not expecting that they would take two running backs, but Mitchell was too good of a prospect to pass on.

Mitchell ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at his pro day, which was the fastest of any running back at the combine in the 2021 draft class. The 49ers were impressed with his athleticism and collegiate career with the Cajuns, and they took him with their only sixth-round pick.

Mitchell was the 2020 First Responder Bowl MVP for the Cajuns. In his final game for Louisiana, he ran for 127 yards on 19 rushing attempts with a touchdown to help the Cajuns win 31-24 and finish off their season 10-1. His 127 rushing yards were the most by any Cajun in a bowl game in the program's history. He also participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

