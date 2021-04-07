Louisiana Ranks 11th on ‘Most Hated’ States in America List

Zippia.com has released their list of "The Most Hated States in America" and honestly, I'm a bit surprised at how high on the list Louisiana is.

We all have have States we "hate", right? I particularity am not fond of the State of Georgia. I've actually never been to Georgia and have only briefly spent time in the Atlanta airport. I'm pretty sure Georgia is actually a pretty amazing place honestly, however it's a big "NO" from me. My childish opinion is based solely on my hatred of the Atlanta Falcons.

Looking at zippia.com's list of "The Most Hated States in America", Georgia isn't even in the top 10. But, guess what State is right outside of their top 10, quietly peeping around the corner in curiosity while trying to go unnoticed?

You guessed it, it's Louisiana.

Louisiana takes the number 11 spot on "The Most Hated States in America"!

Dang y'all, what the heck did we do to make everyone so mad at us like that?

According to zippia.com, the hatred collected isn't just from jealous outsiders who wish they could get a day off for Mardi Gras. It apparently also includes some self hatred as well.

Most Hated States Methodology

How did zippia find out what States are the most hated?

Some of the information they used was -

Ask the Residents of the State

The percent of residents who say the state is the “worst possible state to live in”

Population Change

The states with the biggest decrease in population

Ask All the Other States

Nationwide, the number of other states who say they hate a state the most

They also conducted polls via social media as well.

From zippia.com -

"To find out the state each state hates the most, we used numbers from an Instagram poll where a user asked his 300,000 followers to spill the dirt. The more states in the US that hate a specific state, the more hated the state."

So, Who are the Most Hated States in America?

Here are the States that made the Top 10 list of the "Most Hated States in America".

Most Hated States

Read more about why people hate these States so much over at zippia.com.

