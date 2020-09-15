Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Sweep LSWA Awards

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns football team continues to add more awards to their resume after their 31-14 win at #23 Iowa State.

The LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) announced their weekly college football awards yesterday, and it was a clean sweep for Louisiana.

Quarterback Levi Lewis, who was also named to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List, earned LSWA Offensive Player of the Week honors. The senior from Baton completed 13-of-21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Running back/returnman Chris Smith takes home the LSWA Special Teams Player of the Week honor. He returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, ending the contest with 137 return yards on three attempts, as well as 8 rushes for 25 yards on offense. Smith was also named the Sun Belt Conference ST Player of the Week.

Linebacker Ferrod Gardner, who earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and SBC Defensive Player of the Week honors, was an obvious choice for LSWA Defensive Player of the Week. His stat line of nine tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hurries only begin to tell the story of his impact on defense.

Louisiana is currently ranked in both top 25 polls (#19 AP, #21 Coaches) for the first time in school history.

Next up, a trip to Georgia State (0-0) for a Sun Belt matchup in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 11 am, with pregame beginning on ESPN 1420 at 9 am.