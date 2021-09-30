Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Starting Kicker Out For Season; Veteran Picks Up Field Goal Duties

As the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team gets rolling, Coach Billy Napier has hit a significant roadblock with the loss of his starting kicker. Thankfully, the Cajuns have a veteran on the team ready to take back the reigns when it comes to field goal attempts.

The Cajuns will be without a big-leg for the remainder of the season, as reports are saying that starting-kicker Kenneth Almendares has an avulsion tear.

See the report from @TDARaginCajuns below.

A full look at the depth chart

Unfortunately, Almendares is not alone. Offensive lineman Carlos Rubio, Tyler Brown, and Jax Harrington are all out for the season.

Almendares has been handling PAT and FG duties so far this season and proved early on that he has quite the leg.

Thankfully for the Cajuns, they have a well-experienced Nate Snyder ready-and-able to step in and handle point-after-tries and field-goals. Freshman Logan Klotz is the other kicker listed on the depth chart for this week.

If the name Nate Snyder rings a bell, it is probably because of this epic game-winner he hit from 53 yards last season against Georgia Southern.

Check out the dagger Snyder delivered with time expiring via @barstoolsunbelt below.

Nate Snyder has already gotten some recognition for his work this season as a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy.

See his Twitter post with recognition of the nod via @N_Snyder9 below.

While no Ragin' Cajuns fan ever wants to see a member of the team be out for the season, it is comforting to know what the kicking duties are being put in responsible and experienced hands.

The Cajuns head to South Alabama this weekend, with kickoff set at 7:00 p.m. CST.