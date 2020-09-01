Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Hosting Hurricane Relief Effort

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be doing their part to help out an old rival, who was hit hard by Hurrican Laura.

"Cajuns Care", part of UL's Hurricane Laura relief efforts for McNeese St. and the city of Lake Charles, will take place Tuesday-Thursday at Cajun Field.

Last week, Hurricane Laura decimated a number of areas in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes, leaving thousands in need.

"Cajuns Care" organizers are encouraging donations of bottled water, bottled sports drinks, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and non-perishable food items.

You can donate between the hours of 3 pm-6 pm, Tuesday-Thursday.

The items will be distributed to those affected by Hurricane Laura.