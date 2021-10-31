Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Cracks the AP Top 25 Poll

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns are back in the AP Top 25 Poll that was just released this afternoon as Coach Billy Napier's team checks in at #24.

This is the first time the Cajuns have been in the Top 25 since the preseason when UL was ranked #25. Of course, a Week 1 loss at Texas bumped the Cajuns out of the rankings until this week.

In 2020, the Ragin' Cajuns finished #15 in the season-ending AP Top 25 Poll.

This jump back into the rankings was cemented after yesterday's dominating win at home against Texas State. On the season, UL has an overall record of 7-1 and 5-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

In the Coaches Poll, however, the Cajuns are just outside the Top 25 and basically, sit at #26 after receiving 156 votes in that poll.

Here is the current AP Top 25 Poll:

Associated Press

The Ragin' Cajuns have four games remaining in their 2021 regular season.

Next up is a home game this Thursday, November 4 against Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State. That game is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm from Cajun Field.