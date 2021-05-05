Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Adds Missouri To Schedule For Future Season

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team has added a non-conference game to their 2025 season, traveling to play Missouri. The two teams were slated to meet for the first time in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

See the official announcement from @RaginCajunsFB on Twitter.

According to the above post, the Cajuns will play three non-conference games in 2025. They will play this game at Missouri, travel to Eastern Michigan, and take on Rice at home.