Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Fall To Southern Miss In Series Opener 13-4

The University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns began their series against Southern Miss on Friday, March 12, 2021. The Cajuns lost 13-4 in a game that was out of hand early.

Check out the starting lineup for the Cajuns via @RaginCajunsBSB on Twitter.

UL got out ahead first in the game thanks to a Bobby Lada sacrifice fly.

But that lead was short lived, as the Cajuns felt the wrath of an early pop from Southern Miss. They put up 10 runs in the first two innings, leaving UL in their dust.

Southern Miss added another in the bottom of the third.

The Cajuns were able to cut into the deficit with home-runs from Ben Fitzgerald and Drake Osborn, respectively.

The game continued to be out of hand, as UL was down 13-3 through the top of the 8th inning.

An RBI single gave the Cajuns one additional run in the top of the 9th to make it a 13-4, Southern Miss ball game.

But that would do it for the Ragin' Cajuns, as they fell to Southern Miss in the opening game of the series 13-4.