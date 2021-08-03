Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball To Play Nation’s Top Programs In 2022 Texas Tournament

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team will be competing against some of the nation's top teams in the 2022 Round Rock Classic. The Cajuns will face some of college baseball's best programs across the three-day-weekend and it all happens just outside of Austin, TX.

Ragin' Cajuns head coach Matt Deggs along with the rest of the squad will be headed out to Texas' capital next February to face off against some of college baseball's most highly touted teams. "We are looking forward to competing against some of the best teams in the country in Round Rock", said Coach Deggs in a press release.

Over the weekend, the Cajuns will face Stanford, Indiana, and Arkansas. These three teams are consistently at the top of the college baseball world and will be an incredible test for the Ragin' Cajuns.

According to a press release, the Cajuns matchup against Stanford will be the first game between the two programs since they played twice in the 2000 College World Series. Louisiana will also face Arkansas for the first time since 1999 and play Indiana for the first time in program history.

The tournament will give the Louisiana baseball team a chance to get a postseason-like atmosphere long before any regional or super-regional happens closer to the Summer of 2022. A true test of how good the Cajuns can be, as they face some of the best opposition college baseball has to offer.

As all fans of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns athletics prepare to travel to Austin, TX for the football team's opening game matchup against the University of Texas, they may want to scout out a place to stay for the baseball games happening just five months after the football game.

Information on tickets to the 2022 Round Rock Classic can be found HERE.