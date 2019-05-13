Louisiana Baseball Live from Pete's on Johnston Street with Head Coach Tony Robichaux and hosted by Jay Walker.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had a strong weekend series at home against the Georgia State Panthers as they swept the series, their first of the season. Coming up this weekend the Cajuns will be taking on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks to finish up the regular season for 2019.

Coach Robe talks about the series against Georgia State, senior day, mothers day, some of the players individually, he shares a story from teams past, the upcoming games this weekend against ULM, and more.

Later, senior 1B/OF Daniel Lahare joins Jay to talk about his journey this season, the team, his performance this year, what he wants to do after school and more.

Take a listen here:

