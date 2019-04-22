Louisiana Baseball Live from Pete's on Johnston Street with Head Coach Tony Robichaux and hosted by Jay Walker.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had a good midweek game with a solid win in the Wally Pontiff Jr Classic against LSU. However, the weekend was brutal as they traveled to Sun Belt Conference-leading UTA Mavericks and were swept after they walked off Louisiana on Thursday night.

Coach Robe talks about the win against LSU, the tough weekend series against UTA, the upcoming game this week Southern Miss, the vote that was turned down by D1 Conferences to add a third paid assistant coach for baseball and softball programs, the weekend series against Texas State coming up, and more.

Later, grad transfer outfielder Orynn Veillon joins Jay to talk about his journey from UL now back to UL, the friendly home run competition between him, Handsome Monica, Hayden Cantrelle, his performance this season, and more.

Take a listen here:

