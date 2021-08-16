Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Football Ranked in Top 25 of Preseason AP Poll
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football will begin the season ranked in the top 25 of both major college football polls.
Last week, Louisiana came in at #23 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll.
Today, the Associated Press (AP) released their top 25 preseason poll, and Louisiana ranks in the same spot, #23.
It's the first time in school history Louisiana is preseason ranked in both Top 25 polls.
LSU is the other school in the state to make the preseason top 25, coming in at #16.
The Ragin' Cajuns first opponent, Texas, is #21.
In addition to Louisiana, Coastal Carolina represents the Sun Belt as well at #22.
Alabama's #1 ranking is no surprise, as the Tide rank 1st in the USA Today/Coaches poll as well.
Preseason AP Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1. Alabama (47)
|1,548
|2. Oklahoma (6)
|1,462
|3. Clemson (6)
|1,447
|4. Ohio State (1)
|1,393
|5. Georgia (3)
|1,365
|6. Texas A&M
|1,223
|7. Iowa State
|1,160
|8. Cincinnati
|1,014
|9. Notre Dame
|1,009
|10. North Carolina
|999
|11. Oregon
|968
|12. Wisconsin
|743
|13. Florida
|728
|14. Miami (Fla.)
|663
|15. USC
|660
|16. LSU
|631
|17. Indiana
|549
|18. Iowa
|513
|19. Penn State
|456
|20. Washington
|449
|21. Texas
|350
|22. Coastal Carolina
|232
|23. Louisiana
|208
|24. Utah
|176
|25. Arizona State
|125
