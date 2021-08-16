Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Football Ranked in Top 25 of Preseason AP Poll

Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football will begin the season ranked in the top 25 of both major college football polls.

Last week, Louisiana came in at #23 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll.

Today, the Associated Press (AP) released their top 25 preseason poll, and Louisiana ranks in the same spot, #23.

It's the first time in school history Louisiana is preseason ranked in both Top 25 polls.

LSU is the other school in the state to make the preseason top 25, coming in at #16.

The Ragin' Cajuns first opponent, Texas, is #21.

In addition to Louisiana, Coastal Carolina represents the Sun Belt as well at #22.

Alabama's #1 ranking is no surprise, as the Tide rank 1st in the USA Today/Coaches poll as well.

Preseason AP Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses.

TEAMPOINTS
1. Alabama (47)1,548
2. Oklahoma (6)1,462
3. Clemson (6)1,447
4. Ohio State (1)1,393
5. Georgia (3)1,365
6. Texas A&M1,223
7. Iowa State1,160
8. Cincinnati1,014
9. Notre Dame1,009
10. North Carolina999
11. Oregon968
12. Wisconsin743
13. Florida728
14. Miami (Fla.)663
15. USC660
16. LSU631
17. Indiana549
18. Iowa513
19. Penn State456
20. Washington449
21. Texas350
22. Coastal Carolina232
23. Louisiana208
24. Utah176
25. Arizona State125

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

College Football Programs With Most All-Time Wins

Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns
Categories: Local Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top