Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football continues to trend upwards.

Coming off a 10-1 season in which they ended the year ranked #15 in the country, the best ranking in program history, the excitement for year four of the Billy Napier era is palpable.

Expectations will be high in 2021, and fans will breakdown the schedule a lot between now and the season-opener on September 4th.

Today, the program officially released the 2021 schedule.

While the opponents have been known for some time, the layout of the schedule was revealed today.

It includes six home games, including two nationally televised midweek games at Cajun Field.

Sep 4 (Sat) at Texas - Austin, Texas

Sep 11 (Sat) vs Nicholls State - Lafayette (Cajun Field)

Sep 18 (Sat) vs Ohio - Lafayette (Cajun Field)

Sep 25 (Sat) at Georgia Southern - Statesboro, Ga.

Oct 2 (Sat) at South Alabama - Mobile, Ala.

Oct 12 (Tue) vs Appalachian State - Lafayette (Cajun Field)

Oct 21 (Thu) at Arkansas State - Jonesboro, Ark.

Oct 30 (Sat) vs Texas State - Lafayette (Cajun Field)

Nov 4 (Thu) vs Georgia State - Lafayette (Cajun Field)

Nov 13 (Sat) at Troy - Troy, Ala.

Nov 20 (Sat) at Liberty - Lynchburg, Va.

Nov 27 (Sat) vs ULM - Lafayette (Cajun Field)

In 2020, Louisiana kicked off the season with a win against a ranked Big 12 opponent in Iowa State.

Can they duplicate it in 2021 with a showdown against Big 12 opponent Texas?

With success comes more nationally televised contests. Three midweek games, including 2 at Cajun Field, and another in Jonesboro.

