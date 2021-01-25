Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head basketball coach Bob Marlin has tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss the upcoming weekend road series against Texas State.

According to the Louisiana athletic department, Marlin began feeling mild symptoms that are common with the coronavirus yesterday morning.

He tested positive during routine antigen testing, and then tested positive again after a subsequent PCR test.

Marlin will remain in quarantine for the time being, while Louisiana travels to San Marcos, Texas this weekend for a Friday/Saturday series against the Bobcats.

Currently, day-to-day operations for UL basketball remains in place.

The one big difference will be Marlin's absence.

According to the athletic department, Louisiana's coaching staff will divide his responsibilities across the staff.

Former Ragin' Cajuns in the NFL, Their 2020 Rookie Report Cards

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints

Top 10 Rated Football Movies of All-Time